LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in custody after blocking traffic on Dixie Highway and causing an incident with Louisville Metro Police and SWAT units for hours.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded Friday evening on the report of a man stopping traffic and causing a disturbance.
This took place in the 14000 of Dixie Highway around 6 p.m.
Traffic was blocked for hours as LMPD and SWAT were involved until the incident concluded. The man was transported to a hospital for observation and no one was injured.
LMPD's Third Division is investigating.
This story may be updated.
