LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police said a man is in custody after he stole an ambulance from the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called to Jewish Hospital Wednesday afternoon after someone reported that the ambulance was stolen.
Police said they spotted the ambulance near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace, but when LMPD officers tried to stop the ambulance, the driver drove away.
Officers eventually stopped the ambulance in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65, near St. Catherine Street, with the assistance of the LMPD Air Unit.
A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He has not yet been identified, but charges are pending. This story will be updated when the suspect's name is available.
