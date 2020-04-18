LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to evade police and the scene of a Friday afternoon traffic stop that turned into a fight.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Kendrick Holloway, 42, in connection with the incident, which LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said began around 4:30 p.m. Friday when an officer stopped a "suspicious vehicle" in the 2700 block of Seventh Street Road.
Sometime during the traffic stop, Smiley said a fight broke out between the driver of the vehicle, Holloway, and the officer that resulted in "the motorist attempting to drive off with the officer still engaged in the struggle."
Smiley said the officer fired one round from his duty weapon and hit the car's windshield. Holloway was not hurt, according to police, but Smiley said he was taken to University Hospital "with a complaint of not feeling well."
The officer was treated for "several cuts and bruises" at the scene, Smiley said.
Holloway faces numerous charges, including wanton endangerment of a police officer and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.