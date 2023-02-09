LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in jail after police say he nearly hit an officer and led police on a chase into Oldham County.
It started in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood where police say an officer was nearly hit by a car they think was stolen.
The suspect, Ivan Bennett III, drove off, but was later spotted in the car in the Newburg neighborhood.
Police tried to pull the car over, but it took off again, leading police up Interstate 71 and into Oldham County.
Police say the car pulled into the southbound lane near the La Grange exit and stopped. Bennett got out and ran, but police caught up with him.
He's charged with fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment and speeding.
