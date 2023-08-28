LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested after Louisville Metro Police say he attacked and raped a woman walking near Louisville's St. Joseph neighborhood.
According to court documents, 39-year-old Shaun Miles was arrested by LMPD officers just after 8 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the attack happened Friday, Aug. 25, when the victim was walking in the St. Joseph neighborhood in the vicinity of Maylawn Avenue and South Shelby Street.
According to court documents, the woman noticed a man following her and called her husband before heading back toward her home.
At that point, police said Miles walked up to her, punched her in the face, jumped on top of her and raped her.
She told police that she thought he was going to kill her.
After the assault, Mikes got up and fled the scene "without saying a word," according to court documents.
Police said they were able to obtain a detailed description of Miles and he was recorded on surveillance footage on Ring doorbell cameras.
He was arrested Sunday night and charged with solicitation of first-degree rape and solicitation of fourth-degree assault.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
It was the second known report of rape in broad daylight in Louisville that day. In an unrelated case, police said a woman walking in downtown Louisville Friday morning, when she was approached by 37-year-old Travis Hall, pulled behind a wall and raped.
Hall was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse in that case.
