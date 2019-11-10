LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man is behind bars after an alleged multistate pursuit with Indiana State Police ended in Louisville.
According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department, ISP pursued James Rogers, 47, into Jefferson County around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and he "struck and injured a trooper while fleeing." A passenger in Rogers' car also reportedly brandished a firearm at a trooper, police said.
LMPD provided support to ISP once Rogers entered Jefferson County, and his vehicle came to a stop in the 5300 block of Cane Run Road. Both Rogers and the passenger, whose identity was not released, were taken into custody without incident, police said.
ISP is seeking extradition of both the passenger and Rogers, who was wanted on a felony warrant for second-degree escape. LMPD charged Rogers with wanton endangerment but did not charge the passenger of the vehicle.
