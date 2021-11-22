LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting a teenage girl.
According to an arrest citation, a girl was shot in Buechel near Feganbush Lane and Norfolk Drive on Oct. 15
Antonio A. James is charged with assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence.
The arrest citation says James shot a 17-year-old girl in the stomach. She was taken to the hospital.
Police say the victim told officers the suspect gave her the gun to hide.
When police searched James' car, they say they found the gun hidden in a purse in the back seat.
