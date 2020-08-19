LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is behind bars after he admitted to trying to sell a young child at a Kentucky gas station.
In a news release, Kentucky State Police said they received a report on Sunday that Harry Day was trying to sell a 4-year-old child for $2,500 at the Speedy Mart in Corbin, Kentucky.
Day's car was reported and tracked to the home of the child's mother, Gertrude Henson. Police went to the home, where they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Day and Henson both admitted to using meth earlier that day, police said.
Both were arrested and face several charges. Day was charged with promoting human trafficking of a child under 18 and DUI. Henson was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KSP said the case remains under investigation.
