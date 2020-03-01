LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man was arrested Saturday after police said he started a fire inside a University of Louisville dormitory bathroom.
According to an arrest report, police took Antonio Spuria, 18, into custody after witnesses and evidence pointed to him setting a 55-gallon garbage can on fire around 2 a.m. Saturday inside the men's restroom on the second floor of Miller Hall Dormitory, located on U of L's Belknap Campus.
Multiple students were inside the dorm at the time of the fire, and the building had to be evacuated for several hours while crews with the Louisville Fire Department cleaned up and repaired its sprinkler system, according to Spuria's arrest report.
Spuria was booked at Louisville Metro Corrections around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and was charged with first-degree arson and wanton endangerment, according to his arrest report.
