HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a string of fires in Bullitt County in September.
Troy Adams, 42, was has been charged with five counts of second-degree arson, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Scott Barrows, a detective with the Hillview Police Department, said Adams set the five fires last month. Police believe that all five fires are connected.
Two of the fires occurred at one location, two at a second location, and a third fire was set at a third location, Barrows said.
Among the buildings set on fire were a business on North Williams Lane, an abandoned building in the 300 block of Velva Drive and Blue Lick Truck and Van Parts on Blue Lick Road.
Barrows said that police charged Adams after receiving several tips from the community, and emphasized how important the community's involvement was in this case.
The cause of the fires remains under investigation.
