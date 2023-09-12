LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a 19-year-old on Dixie Highway last Friday night.
Collin Taylor, 28, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 12, and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid in the Sept. 8 hit-and-run that killed Derrick Wright, 19.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit in the 2100 block of Dixie Highway, a few blocks away from Algonquin Parkway, around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Witnesses told police a man, Wright, was trying to cross Dixie Highway when he was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on the roadway.
The vehicle didn't stop after hitting him, according to Ellis. Wright died at the scene.
Taylor was taken to Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville.
This story may be updated.
