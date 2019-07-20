LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who police say drove a car through Victory Park and nearly hit 10 people playing basketball in April was arrested Friday.
Monquall Brown, 25, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with an April 24 incident at Victory Park, according to his warrant of arrest.
Brown's warrant said he failed to pull over for a Louisville Metro Police officer, who stopped him for driving a vehicle with expired tags at 26th Street and Greenwood Avenue around 7 p.m. on April 24. He then drove onto a sidewalk and into Victory Park.
Inside the park, Brown drove onto a basketball court. According to Brown's arrest warrant, 10 people were playing basketball at the time and had to flee the court to avoid being struck by the car.
Brown's car became disabled when he tried driving it over a retaining wall, but he was able to evade police on foot. During the pursuit, an LMPD officer noticed Brown was carrying a gun in his right hand, and live rounds were found in his abandoned car.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.