LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A 45-minute police chase Wednesday night crossed two states before coming to an end in Old Louisville.
The suspect in the chase, 33-year-old Andy Turner, was arrested after coming to stop along Breckenridge Street. He is charged with possession of stolen property and driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police said a trooper spotted Turner in a stolen car in Henry County, Kentucky, around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The trooper tried to stop the car, but Turner took off southbound down Interstate 71 then crossed into Clark County, Indiana, via the Lewis and Clark Bridge. Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff's Office joined in on the chase once Turner entered the Hoosier State.
Turner took the chase south and crossed the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge into downtown Louisville. He voluntarily stopped the car along Breckenridge Street in Old Louisville and was arrested without incident, KSP said.
Huge scene of @LMPD, KSP, Jefferson County, @CvillePDInd, and others near intersection of S. 9th St. and W. Breckinridge St. for what we believe is the aftermath of a chase. Looks like one man is in custody. Several squad cars just sped toward downtown. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/yhMov3VAkX— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) November 14, 2019
Turner faces various charges related to the chase as well as possession of stolen property and driving under the influence.
