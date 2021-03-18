LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested outside a Louisville elementary school on its second day back to in-person classes.
A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson said a man got upset when staff at Greenwood Elementary School denied him access to the building because he didn't have identification.
"He went around to the side or the back of the building and tried to get in through the cafeteria," said Renee Murphy, a JCPS spokesperson. "A witness said the person had a gun."
In an emailed statement, the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to the school around 12:45 p.m. Thursday and found Patrick Wesley "outside the building causing a disturbance," department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
Wesley was taken into custody. LMPD said his charges are forthcoming.
No students, staff or officers were injured in the incident. It's unclear whether or not Wesley is a parent or related to a Greenwood student. Murphy said he asked to see a child at the school when he was denied entry.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.