LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man suspected of using stolen credit card information at several Louisville area gas stations was arrested Tuesday after an alert Jefferson County sheriff's deputy spotted him pumping gas into a concealed tank.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on June 11 at the Five Star in the 2800 block of Fern Valley Road near Paramount Road. According to the arrest report, the deputy recognized a red Ford F-250 driven by 33-year-old Randy Reyes Lombardia. The vehicle was under investigation after reports that it was involved in the theft of stolen credit card information used to buy fuel at several Bullitt County gas stations.
Police say the deputy saw Reyes pull into the Five Star station before he began pumping diesel fuel into a concealed tank in the bed of the truck. The tank was hidden under a tool box and could not be seen from the rear of the vehicle. He was holding "what appeared to be a gray credit card" that was used to buy the fuel, but he told the deputy that he had found the card.
When the card was run through a reader at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, investigators found it contained information from "five different accounts from different banks."
Investigators and store employees reviewed receipts and found that the previous three transactions at the pump where Reyes was found were made with the card in his possession.
Reyes is charged with false making or embossing a credit card, and receiving stolen goods by fraud.
