LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was charged after authorities said a 3-month-old was found dead inside a motel room in Muncie, Indiana.
According to a report by FOX 59, 24-year-old Jacob Vera was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Court documents show police were called to the Bestway Inn on North Broadway in Muncie shortly after 8:30 p.m. March 25. The baby's mother called police claiming she found her 3-month-old daughter in a room in a baby swing, unresponsive.
When officers arrived, they found the infant dead in the swing. Police said she'd been left unattended with her 16-month-old sibling. The child's mother told police it was up to Vera to watch them while she worked.
According to the FOX 59 report, first responders said the baby's body was already showing signs of rigor mortis, indicating that she had died at least two hours before she was found. The girl had been wrapped in a baby blanket before being placed in the swing.
An autopsy report showed that the baby had died of asphyxiation.
A witness said Very asked him for a ride to Chicago at about 5:30 p.m. that day. Another person said she'd picked Vera up from the motel at about 6:40 p.m. and gave him a ride to Illinois.
Vera was last known to be in Peoria, Illinois.
According to court documents, he admitted to police that he left the children unattended so he could go to Illinois and, "avoid any drama" with their mother.
"If I'm guilty of anything, it's the leaving," Vera told investigators over the phone, according to court documents.
According to online jail records, Vera has not been booked into the Delaware County Jail yet.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.