A man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County sheriff's deputy was arraigned on a charge of murder of a police officer Tuesday morning, LEX18 reported Tuesday.
Steve Sheangshang, 45, was arrested last week for allegedly shooting and killing a 35-year-old Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley on Interstate 75.
Lexington Police said Sheangshang had already been featured as Bluegrass Crime Stoppers' Most Wanted Person of the Week on May 18 for unlawfully entering and burglarizing a garage. He was wanted on two warrants for second degree burglary.
Just before 5 p.m. Monday, near Georgetown, Kentucky, Deputy Conley initiated a traffic stop on Sheangshang, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. At some point during the traffic stop, Sheangshang allegedly shot Conley and drove off.
LEX18 reported that a judge entered a not guilty plea in a court room on Tuesday. The Georgetown man's preliminary hearing is set for June 6.
