Alfredo Vazquez

Alfredo Vazquez was sentenced to nearly a year on probation Friday, Nov. 1, in Indianapolis. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man charged in a fight that ended with two judges from southern Indiana shot has pleaded guilty to battery.

A judge sentenced Alfredo Vazquez to nearly a year on probation Friday in Indianapolis. Vazquez was charged for his role in a May 1 fight outside of a White Castle restaurant in downtown Indianapolis.

According to court records, Crawford County Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell gave the middle finger gesture toward two men in an SUV, and the fight that broke out escalate to a shooting that left fellow Clark County Circuit Judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs seriously injured. Adams had damage to his colon and bowels, while Jacobs, who was shot twice in the abdomen, suffered damage to his liver.



Clark Circuit Court 1 Judge Andrew Adams, Clark Circuit Court 2 Judge Bradley Jacobs and Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell. Images courtesy Indiana Courts.

Another man, Brandon Kaiser, is accused of shooting the judges. Kaiser's trial starts later in November.

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications Commission filed disciplinary charges against the three judges involved. Adams pleaded guilty in September to a charge of misdemeanor battery in connection with the incident. 

