Jeremiah Bowman mugshot.jpg

Jeremiah Bowman. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence pleaded not guilty on Saturday.

Jeremiah Bowman, 43, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Friday after detectives located the dismembered body of 79-year-old David Sloan.

Bowman pleaded not guilty on Saturday morning. His bond was set at $100,000 cash.

The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23. 

On Wednesday, more than a dozen Louisville Metro Police officers — including SWAT officers — surrounded the building at the corner of South 2nd and West Breckinridge Streets. A search warrant revealed that Sloan's body parts were concealed in multiple locations and "hidden in a way to avoid detection."

