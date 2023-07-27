LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville home was set on fire, and police believe they have the man who did it.
Jeffersonville police arrested Aaron Breeding, 42, Wednesday night.
Police said they were called to a house fire on East Maple Street just before 9 p.m.
The fire appeared to be set on purpose. The home and those surrounding it were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
Police said they quickly found and arrested Breeding, who is being held in the Clark County Jail.
He's charged with arson and invasion of privacy.
