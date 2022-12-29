LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several charges including attempted murder after he allegedly tried to run over a police officer Wednesday night.
According to court documents, an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department was sent to the 500 block of Rothbury Lane, which is not far from Watterson Trail in the Douglass Hills neighborhood just before 9 p.m. on reports of a man and woman fighting in the street. When the officer arrived, he found the woman inside a truck, and 20-year-old William Judy still in the street arguing with a bystander.
The woman told the officer Judy was angry because the bystander was recording their argument. When the officer made contact with Judy, police say he became aggressive, "acting as though he was going to strike" the officer and facing him in "a fighting stance." As Judy began to walk away, the officer grabbed his shirt and the two struggled.
The officer took Judy to the ground as he continued to resist, and the officer's finger was broken during the struggle. Judy managed to get back to his feet and into the truck, which he drove directly at the officer, causing the officer to jump into a bed of thorn bushes to avoid being hit.
A bystander in the process of receiving a delivery in the area was also nearly hit by Judy's truck. Another bystander followed Judy and pulled up next to him at a stop sign. That's when police say Judy turned his truck toward the bystander and tried to ram his vehicle, losing control of the truck and spinning out in the process. Judy then took off at a high rate of speed as the officer pursued him with his lights and sirens activated.
Most of the incident was captured on body cam, and the officer was able to identify Judy as a suspect by comparing "a known photo of the defendant to the video footage," according to court documents. He was arrested in the 100 block of Laurie Vallee Road in the Blue Ridge Manor neighborhood a short time later.
Judy is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, assaulting a police officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and reckless driving.
