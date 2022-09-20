LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police. That's where officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
The man, who has not been identified yet, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.
Jeffery Way has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD.
