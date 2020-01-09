LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man convicted of manslaughter after he fired a shot that killed a 7-year-old boy at his kitchen table inside a west Louisville home has now pleaded guilty to three federal firearms charges.
That's according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, who released this statement after 25-year-old Wyatt Williams entered the guilty pleas:
"The face of gun crime in our city is an innocent child sitting at his kitchen table eating birthday cake on a Sunday night," Coleman said in a statement. This case demonstrates how the feds can partner with LMPD and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to maximize our ability to incapacitate the trigger-pullers and protect kids like Dequante Hobbs."
Williams was indicted on the federal charges in Oct. 2019.
In April 2019 Williams pleaded guilty to state charges of manslaughter and two counts of wanton endangerment in connection with Hobbs' death, who was eating cake at the kitchen table when a bullet came through the window of his West Madison Street home.
Williams confessed he fired shots just a block away on W.J. Hodge Street during a dice game in May 2017. He was initially charged with murder, but it was amended to manslaughter as part of a plea deal.
Williams was sentenced in February to 20 years. He now faces no more than 10 years on each of the three federal counts. There is no parole in the federal system.
