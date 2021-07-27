LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was hospitalized in critical condition early after a shooting early Tuesday.
According to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers from the Sixth Division responded to a call in the 7000 block of Bronner Circle, off Breckenridge Lane and Bardstown Road, at 6:15 a.m. That's where officers found the victim, who appears to be in his 30s.
He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
"All parties believed to have been involved have been accounted for," Mitchell said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
