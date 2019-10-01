LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting left one person dead and another person hurt.
According to a news release, 18-year-old Elijah T. Amburgey is charged with murder.
On Monday, Sept. 30, Frankfort Police officers were called to the 400 block of Menominee Trail to investigate a reported shooting and burglary.
Police confirm to WDRB the shooting happened after a drug deal went bad.
When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Xavier Cochrum suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Police say a second male victim who had been shot was found, and taken to the hospital for treatment. That victim is still hospitalized and his condition is unknown.
Investigators also say Amburgey fired the gun at a third victim.
Amburgey is also charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
