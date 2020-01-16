LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man has died, and another man was seriously injured in a double stabbing that occurred Thursday evening in the Parkland neighborhood.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department found two men suffering from stab wounds upon responding to the 1300 block of Olive Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the report of a double stabbing, according to department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The men were transported to University Hospital for treatment. One man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, who sustained "life-threatening injuries" died at the hospital, Smiley said in an 8:51 p.m. update. The other victim has "serious injuries," Smiley said. Police are still trying to determine the relationship — if any — between the two victims and the details surrounding what led up to the double stabbing.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call LMPD's Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.