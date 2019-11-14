LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after a fight in the Russell neighborhood Thursday, but the Louisville Metro Police Department isn't exactly sure how.
Officers responded to 10th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. According to LMPD, a man in his 40s suffered a life-threatening injury and was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
"At this point, we do not believe it was a shooting," LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. "We're still uncertain, specifically, how he sustained that injury. We do believe he was involved in some sort of altercation here at the apartments."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.