LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The coroner has identified a Louisville man who died after being found shot in a car in south Louisville Friday evening.
Officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a reported crash involving one vehicle on the Outer Loop at Commerce Drive around 6:13 p.m., according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's right off Interstate 65, south of Louisville's airport.
When EMS arrived on scene, they found that the man had been shot. He died the next day at University of Louisville Hospital.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identifies the man as Bennett Mercer, 45, of Louisville.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting, and police have not released any additional details.
