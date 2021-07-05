LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after being shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Friday night.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Jacob Rogers, 29, died on Saturday.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Rowan Street, near North 18th Street, around 7:00 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found Rogers. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with critical injuries from gunshot wounds, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
LMPD did not have any suspects as of Friday night.
