LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m.
Once on scene, officers located a man who was shot. Police say he was transported to University Hospital where he later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at the department's crime tip portal.
