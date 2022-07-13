LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after being stabbed near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Third Division officers responded to the 6800 block of Capella Lane around 5 p.m. Monday, which is not far from Terry Road, on a reported stabbing.
On scene, officers found a man with a laceration who was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. He has not been identified yet.
LMPD did not have anyone in custody as of Wednesday. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
