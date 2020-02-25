LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot Tuesday evening in the the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood.
The shooting was reported at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Warren Avenue, near Florence Avenue, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said both victims, who appear to be adult men, were transported to University Hospital. One of the men died there. The condition of the other victim is unknown.
This was the second double shooting reported within an hour in Louisville. Police responded to a report of a double shooting at the Indi's restaurant on Cane Run Road around 4:30 p.m., but police later confirmed there was only one victim.
