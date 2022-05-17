LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died hours after being shot Saturday near Hikes Lane and Taylorsville Road in Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Tuesday that one of two victims shot died Saturday night at University of Louisville Hospital.
The second victim remains in critical condition, Smiley said.
Police believe two men in a vehicle were traveling northbound when someone from another vehicle fired into their car.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.