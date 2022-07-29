LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting Thursday night Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
In a news release, Louisville Metro Police said 4th Division officers responded to a shooting around 9 p.m. on Georgetown Place, which is in an area off Berry Boulevard near 7th Street Road.
A gunshot victim was found at the scene. He died at the University of Louisville Hospital. His name has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to called the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted through the crime tip portal.
