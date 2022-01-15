LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died at the hospital after a shooting in Okolona on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Lavista Way, near Preston Highway, around 9:15 p.m.
Police didn't initially find a victim, but officers soon found a male in the 3500 block of Olive Road, according to Mitchell. The male was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
Mitchell said at around 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning that the victim had died.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
