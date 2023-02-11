LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Mitchell said there are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online.
