LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot late Saturday night near Dixie Highway has died, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Second Division officers found a male, age unknown, who had been shot when they responded around 11 p.m. Saturday to the 1800 block of Fust Avenue, not far from the intersection of Dixie Highway and Millers Lane, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The male was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday evening, according to Smiley.
LMPD has not yet said if it has a suspect in the shooting. The department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
