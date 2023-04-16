LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot on Bardstown Road near the Highlands on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police went to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, near the intersection of Baxter Avenue and Highland Avenue, around 4:30 a.m.
Police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, but later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but there have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.