LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police said a man died after he was stabbed in the Russell neighborhood early Thursday morning.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Plymouth Court, near South 15th and West Chestnut streets, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. When officers arrived at that location, they found the victim with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident "appears to have been domestic in nature," Mitchell stated in the release, adding that "all parties involved have been accounted for."
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
