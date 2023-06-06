LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man taken to the hospital after being shot in south Jefferson County on Tuesday afternoon has died from his injuries, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD initially responded to a motor vehicle crash into a pool in the 6500 block of Brook Bend Way, near Cooper Chapel Road and Preston Highway, around 2:30 p.m., according to Maj. Mindy Vance. It was soon there after updated to a shooting at the apartment complex near Highview.
"Witnesses had located an adult male subject inside the vehicle and had retrieved him from the vehicle and were rendering aid to him," Vance said.
When police arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Vance said the man, a Black male believed to be in his 20s, was shot at least once, but didn't confirm if he had been shot multiple times. WDRB photojournalists on the scene reported seeing what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in the car.
"Preliminary investigation is basically the subject was riding in his vehicle, driving eastbound on Cooper Chapel Road, he was shot and subsequently veered off the road into the pool," Vance said.
The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died around 5 p.m. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but has no suspects and has made no arrests.
"I'm sure everyone is alarmed in the neighborhood about this, it's not something that you see very often," Vance said.
The vehicle has since been removed from the pool.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or submit information on the crime tip portal by clicking here.
