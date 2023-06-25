LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was in serious condition from a shooting in south Louisville, has died in the hospital.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane just after 9 p.m. Saturday. That's in the Southland Park neighborhood, near Iroquois Park.
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UofL Hospital in serious condition.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, Smiley said the victim had died from his injuries.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
