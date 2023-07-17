LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting near 26th and West Madison streets around 8:50 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died a short time later.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting and detective are canvassing the area. There are no known suspects.
Anyone with any information related to the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit tips online by clicking here.
