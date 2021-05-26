LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died more than a year after he was injured in a double shooting that killed another man in south Louisville, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Andrew Dennis, 28, was injured in the February 2020 shooting on Warren Avenue, near Florence Avenue, in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood. Dennis and another victim, 52-year-old Steven Barlow, were taken to University Hospital where Barlow died.
The coroner said Wednesday that Dennis died last Friday from complications of a gunshot wound he sustained during the shooting.
The Louisville Metro Police Department has not provided an update in the case, or said whether or not there were any suspects or had been any arrests. WDRB News reached out to the department for additional information and has not yet heard back.
