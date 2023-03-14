LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was arrested and faces multiple charges after a hit-and-run crash, according to police.
According to court documents, Jason Woodall left the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on March 5. A motorcyclist was riding on Crums Lane when Woodall went through a stop sign.
The motorcyclist wasn't able to avoid hitting the vehicle and suffered serious physical injuries from the crash. Police say Woodall and a passenger fled the scene on foot prior to Shively Police arriving on scene.
The motorcyclist was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and treated for severe injuries including two broken arms, a broken nose, broken hip and a severe injury to his leg, according to an arrest citation.
Police said Woodall didn't have an operator's license.
Woodall was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance in an accident involving death or serious physical injury, driving without a license and negligent in accident, and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday.
