LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high-speed chase through Hardin County leaves a man facing several felony charges.
According to an arrest report, a Radcliff Police officer saw Paul Bowshier run a stop sign at the intersection of College Drive and South Woodland Road on Wednesday before accelerating to 70 mph in a 25 mph zone and running a red light.
The officer said they tried to pull Bowshier over on suspicion he was driving drunk, but he kept driving, running three more stop signs.
Bowshier's car reportedly hit 120 mph, while missing a tire, on the way to Elizabethtown. Police said he lost two more tires before getting on Interstate 65.
He eventually lost control on Happy Hollow Road after hitting spike strips initiated by Elizabethtown Police. Bowshier reportedly turned the vehicle around, driving towards police in an attempt to run them over, according to his arrest report.
Police said Bowshier resisted arrest, so they tased him. He also refused a blood test, and officers found out that he already had three DUI convictions.
He was taken into custody and booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on several charges including wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, resisting arrest and speeding.
