LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found fatally shot at Boone Square Park on Tuesday evening.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff, the shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Rowan Street at 6 p.m. That's in the Portland neighborhood.
The man, in his 20's, was found dead inside a vehicle, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit information online.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.