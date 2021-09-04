LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the Wyandotte Oakdale neighborhood on Saturday evening.
LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue around 7 p.m. on the report of the shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who "had sustained at least one gunshot wound."
The man, whose age is unknown, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, where he later died, Smiley said.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday night. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
