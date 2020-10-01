LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers found a man dead in an alley near Taylor Boulevard on Wednesday evening.
The officers were patrolling the area when they found the man in an alley off Lentz Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. Lentz Avenue is near the intersection of Carlisle Avenue and Taylor Boulevard in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
An autopsy determined the man died "as a result of foul play," Smiley said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Smiley asked anyone with information to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
