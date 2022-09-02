LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
It's unknown how the victim died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating and awaiting the results of an autopsy.
This story may be updated.
