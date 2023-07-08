LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man guilty of murdering a southern Indiana girl in 1996 and was later released, has been arrested.
On Jan. 15, 1996, then 19-year-old Jeremy Jones brutally attacked 14-year-old Lena Righthouse in her Lexington, Indiana home. Righthouse was stabbed 15 to 18 times and evidence found she may have been sexually assaulted.
Following a plea agreement, Jones was sentenced to 60 years in prison, which was reduced to 30. He received four years of credit for getting a college degree while behind bars. He served time at a prison in Westville, Indiana, but was set to be released in Jan. 17, 2022.
Jones, 46, was arrested and booked at the Jackson County Jail on Saturday morning. He was charged with criminal confinement, which is the act of restraining someone without their consent.
Jones, of Lexington, Indiana, was arrested by Crothersville Police Department.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.